U.S. Steel CEO: Company is 'transitioning to a less carbon and less capital-intensive business model'

U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt addresses guests at the announcement of the mill's new pig iron caster facility now under construction.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

U.S. Steel is undergoing a transformation that will make it leaner and lessen its environmental impact, its CEO David Burritt said in a recent conference call with investors.

“The challenges we face today remain transitioning to a less carbon- and less capital-intensive business model while becoming the best steel competitor,” Burritt said. “Our strategy creates a path to achieve these goals and reach our ‘best for all’ future.”

He said the company is expanding low-capital expenditures, low greenhouse gas emission electric arc furnace steelmaking and emphasizing other advantages, including “leveraging our unique raw materials advantage to support our growing electric arc furnace fleet.”

The company, one of the Calumet Region’s major industrial players, just invested in a direct-reduced iron grate pellet facility in Keetac, Minnesota, that would supply its minimills. Such capital investments should start generating more free cash flow soon, Burritt said.

Legislation like the Chips and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill also should drive more demand for steel, he said.

“Our country is a leader in sustainable steelmaking and we are encouraged the administration continues to support the role American manufacturing plays in the global economy,” Burritt said.

“We’ve taken steps to optimize our footprint and remain disciplined on cost. We also remain on track to generate higher and more stable through-cycle earnings and free cash flow as we execute our strategy,” Burritt said.

The company is also “returning capital to stockholders,” he said, by buying back $500 million in stock. It turned a $490 million profit in the third quarter.

The company will soon launch a new 200,000-tons-per-year electrical steel line at its Big River steel mill in Arkansas. It will produce steel products ranging from 0.25 millimeters to 0.5 millimeters for electric vehicles. Big River is expected to deliver $1.3 billion in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization while costing $100 million in a year in capital investment to maintain.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

