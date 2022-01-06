U.S. Steel CEO given $4 million special award tied to company's financial performance

Burritt is being awarded 85,034 shares and 171,000 performance-based stock options that vest if the company increases its market capitalization 150% to 250% to between $3 billion and $8.5 billion, according to the SEC filing.

"It is all dependent on future achievements. Any payout would require remarkable performance over the next four years. It includes requirements for a very challenging set of performance metrics and shareholder value increases," Ambler said.

Burritt has been diversifying the company's steelmaking footprint by investing in minimill production and working to lessen U.S. Steel's carbon footprint amid rising global concerns over climate change.

The bonus is based in part on the long-term value Burritt's strategy is expected to create for shareholders as well as incentives that other CEOs have received at similarly sized publicly traded companies.

"The Best for All strategy is designed to completely transform the way the corporation does business from a technological, commercial, and sustainability perspective to create long-term stockholder value by pursuing a transformed business model that is resilient to market volatility and is profitable through the business cycle," U.S. Steel said in the SEC filing.