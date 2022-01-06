U.S. Steel CEO given $4 million special award tied to company's financial performance

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt is getting a $4 million special award tied to future performance after the company earned record profits last year.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, made a record $1 billion profit during the second quarter and then a record $2 billion profit in the third quarter, the most in its 120-year history.
"The third quarter showed record performance in safety, net earnings, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, liquidity, quality and reliability," Corporate Communications Vice President John O. Ambler said. "Second-quarter results also set a number of records."
The compensation and organization committee on U.S. Steel's board gave Burritt a special performance-based award of $4 million he can cash in on if U.S. Steel achieves "results above and beyond the expected outcomes of the corporation’s announced strategic investments, and representing significant sustained stockholder value creation in an accelerated timeframe," according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"The committee determined to grant the Special Award at this time to retain Mr. Burritt and incentivize him to continue his efforts in leading the corporation as its CEO as it continues to execute its Best for All strategy, and transition to the future building on the accomplishments and momentum achieved in 2021," U.S. Steel said in its SEC filing.
Burritt is being awarded 85,034 shares and 171,000 performance-based stock options that vest if the company increases its market capitalization 150% to 250% to between $3 billion and $8.5 billion, according to the SEC filing.
"It is all dependent on future achievements. Any payout would require remarkable performance over the next four years. It includes requirements for a very challenging set of performance metrics and shareholder value increases," Ambler said.
Burritt has been diversifying the company's steelmaking footprint by investing in minimill production and working to lessen U.S. Steel's carbon footprint amid rising global concerns over climate change.
The bonus is based in part on the long-term value Burritt's strategy is expected to create for shareholders as well as incentives that other CEOs have received at similarly sized publicly traded companies.
"The Best for All strategy is designed to completely transform the way the corporation does business from a technological, commercial, and sustainability perspective to create long-term stockholder value by pursuing a transformed business model that is resilient to market volatility and is profitable through the business cycle," U.S. Steel said in the SEC filing.
"The goals provided for in the special award and the four-year performance period contemplate an ambition beyond day-to-day annual and long-term management objectives and seek to reward Mr. Burritt for the stretch effort and only if these additional bold goals are achieved."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
Coming soon
Open
Open
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open