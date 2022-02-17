U.S. Steel chief financial officer to leave company

U.S. Steel's chief financial officer is stepping down after nine years with the company.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christine S. Breves informed the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest industrial employers, that she plans to leave this year.

She will stay on in the executive role while U.S. Steel searches for a replacement and agreed to serve as executive vice president — Business Transformation during the transition "to ensure the company gains the full benefit of her extensive financial and supply chain expertise."

“Christie’s deep knowledge of the industry, leadership and superb insight have contributed greatly to U.S. Steel’s transformation into the future of steelmaking,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “We have too much important work before us not to take full advantage of her capabilities. That’s why I’m so pleased that Christie elected to remain for the full year and our Board of Directors agreed to elevate her to Executive Vice President. I look forward to working with her directly in the coming months to further accelerate our Best for All progress.”

Breves joined U.S. Steel in 2013, starting out as vice president and chief procurement officer. In 2017, he was promoted to senior vice president of manufacturing support and chief supply chain officer.

She became chief financial officer in 2019, overseeing all the company's finances and financial functions.

