U.S. Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs hiring at Region mills

The company is touting its benefits and accolades as a workplace, including being named a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Cleveland-Cliffs, the nation's largest flat-rolled steelmaker, lists around 400 jobs on its careers website. The Cleveland-based steelmaker is hiring for a number of positions at its operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor and Riverdale.

"When the pandemic started we had 63 workers on probation who were let go," United Steelworkers 6787 President Pete Trinidad said. "We had an agreement the company would hire them back before it would start hiring off the street and they did. We've been hiring ever since pretty consistently, at a pretty good pace. There are jobs on the portal now."

Locally, the steelmaker is hiring for positions like shift manager, IT service desk manager, corporate quality manager, service technician, maintenance technician, analyst and engineer. It's looking for entry-level union positions such as millwright or electrician.