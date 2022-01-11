U.S. Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs hiring at Region mills

Generations of Region residents have looked to get on at the steel mills, known for union jobs that pay a decent wage and have the potential to provide employment for life.
But opportunities to get hired at the mills have been scarce in recent years.
Lines wrapped around the Genesis Convention Center and down the street in downtown Gary as recently as 2014 with many job-seekers turning out because U.S. Steel had a booth there.
But amid record steel prices and profits, the Region's steel mills have been hiring recently. Billboards along the Borman Expressway advertise job opportunities at U.S. Steel, Cleveland Cliffs and other steel companies in Northwest Indiana.
U.S. Steel billboards in Lake and Porter counties tout the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's recent profit-sharing checks of $27,000, asking, "Are you being rewarded for your work?"
"There are a number of positions at Gary and Midwest," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "We are consistently hiring at most locations."
U.S. Steel is currently advertising more than 200 open positions on its website, including for managers, mechanics, electricians, machinists, armature winders, masons and quality engineers at its operations in Gary and Portage.
The company is touting its benefits and accolades as a workplace, including being named a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Cleveland-Cliffs, the nation's largest flat-rolled steelmaker, lists around 400 jobs on its careers website. The Cleveland-based steelmaker is hiring for a number of positions at its operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor and Riverdale.
"When the pandemic started we had 63 workers on probation who were let go," United Steelworkers 6787 President Pete Trinidad said. "We had an agreement the company would hire them back before it would start hiring off the street and they did. We've been hiring ever since pretty consistently, at a pretty good pace. There are jobs on the portal now."
Locally, the steelmaker is hiring for positions like shift manager, IT service desk manager, corporate quality manager, service technician, maintenance technician, analyst and engineer. It's looking for entry-level union positions such as millwright or electrician.
"It's a good job," Trinidad said. "You won't get rich but you can support a family. We've been trying to raise awareness. We're always looking for more applicants. The bigger the pool we have to draw from, the better the employees at the mill. Other companies, contractors here, also are hiring for security, EMTs and firefighters. If you want to get hired here, now's the time."
New York City-based steel analyst Charles Bradford said steel prices shot up after hitting a low of $440 a ton during 2020. Many steelmakers have been expanding such as by building new minimills around the country.
With consolidation, tariffs and strong demand, steelmakers reaped records profits last year and have been growing. They also have needed to replace an aging workforce, Bradford said.
"The steel industry has lost two-thirds of its workforce. It used to employ 400,000 people in the 1970s and that's been down to 140,000 but it's been 140,000 for a while. It's pretty steady," he said. "And there's been a huge number of steelworkers within the retirement age."
Bradford said many employers were struggling to retain employees during the coronavirus pandemic but it wasn't clear the degree to which that phenomenon affected the steel industry.
"You hear all these stories of workers resigning, retiring or staying home during the pandemic," he said. "At a steel mill, you can't work from home."
For more information, visit ussteel.com, clevelandcliffs.com or indianacareerconnect.com.
