U.S. Steel is closing three of the oldest coke batteries supplying its flagship Gary Works steel mill.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is closing coke batteries 1, 2 and 3 at its Clairton Plant in Pennsylvania. U.S. Steel said the move will reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 15% to 20%.

Clairton's remaining batteries will continue to supply the blast furnaces at Gary Works, which also has finishing lines at the Midwest Plant in Portage, spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said.

Coke is a purified form of coal that's burned in blast furnaces to make iron that's then transformed into the steel that goes into cars, appliances, buildings, highway signs, farm equipment and many other applications.

The burning of coke has come under increasing fire in recent years due to climate change. U.S. Steel and other steelmakers have shifted more production to mini-mills, but those recycle steel for end uses like rebar, while the blast furnaces in Northwest Indiana produce the new steel that's strong, malleable and high-quality enough for many customers, most notably automakers.

Gary Works used to operate its own coke battery, which was shuttered in 2016 after U.S. Steel consolidated its coke production in Clairton, which it made a multimillion-dollar investment to upgrade. The steelmaker transferred displaced workers at the time, but eliminated 300 steelworker jobs in the Region in the long term.

U.S. Steel first announced in 2021 it would shutter the Clairton batteries, which it said would further its ambitious climate goals of becoming net-zero by 2050. The company said the batteries will take about six days to shutter in a complex procedure that will be completed by the end of the month.

"For over a century, U. S. Steel and its workers have led the way in tackling America’s challenges through steelmaking. The shutdown of the Clairton coke batteries is a milestone in our constant evolution and readiness to meet America’s challenges,” said Scott Buckiso, U.S. Steel senior vice president and chief manufacturing officer for its North American Flat-Rolled Segment.

More than 100 employees have been working on the project for more than a year.

About 130 positions are being eliminated, but U.S. Steel said no layoffs will take place. Reassignments, retirements and attrition will offset the impact but the jobs will not be replaced in the future, the company said.