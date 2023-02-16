U.S. Steel set some all-time records last year, hitting a new low for workplace injuries and several all-time financial marks even as steel prices slid from historic highs the previous year.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, attained its best liquidity position of $5.9 billion, best on-hand cash position of $3.5 billion, best year-end balance sheet ever with 0.2 times net adjusted debt to EBITDA, best strategic market volumes and best safety and environmental performance, President and CEO Dave Burritt said in a conference call with investors. It also had the second-best adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 billion and second-best free cash flow of $1.8 billion.

"We are pleased but not satisfied, and we are focused on moving faster toward our future," Burritt said. "2023 will be our most transformational year yet as we continue to unlock the stockholder value of our 'Best For All' strategy. In summary, we are bullish, we are confident, we are transitioning to greater stockholder value, we are focused on our competitive advantages, and we are delivering on our strategy."

U.S. Steel posted the second-best profit in its history last year, bringing in $2.52 billion.

"The wins of the past year were experienced throughout the enterprise and across our businesses. And our ability to perform at our best level so far are translated to stockholder value. While steel prices retreated throughout the year, our stock increased in value and performed better versus prior cycles on a relative basis than most of our peer group. That's only the start," Burritt said. "And that resiliency is a proof point that our strategy is working. And we remain committed to delivering even better returns for our investors as we focus on the continued execution of our strategy. We're just getting started. Focused execution starts with safety."

U.S. Steel also posted a record safety performance last year.

"Our days-away-from-work safety performance is industry-leading by a long shot, 18 times better than the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics' iron and steel data," Burritt said. "Record safety has become a drumbeat at U.S. Steel: 2022 better than 2021, 2021 better than 2020, 2020 better than 2019. As the best in the industry, we expect that drumbeat to carry forward into 2023. Safety results are table stakes for operational excellence. Great safety translates to great operations. Our drumbeat of improvement also continues across other key priorities, including strategic project execution."

U.S. Steel is investing $3 billion to build another mini-mill in Arkansas as it looks to diversify beyond the integrated steelmaking that has been its core business for more than a century.

"We are bullish on U.S. Steel's future. Our future is less cost-intensive, less capital-intensive, less carbon-intensive, and enables us to become the best steel competitor as measured by EBITDA, multiple improvements in the near term and best customer and stockholder value longer term," he said. "We become the best as we are transforming our business model by expanding our competitive advantages in low-cost iron ore, mini mill steelmaking and best-in-class finishing. We are also generating value through a balanced capital allocation framework, maintaining our strong balance sheet, investing in capabilities that grow our competitive advantages and generate returns in excess of our cost of capital and returning capital to stockholders."