U.S. Steel donates to two food banks for holiday season

U.S. Steel donated $30,000 to local food banks in Northwest Indiana to help meet the increased need for food assistance this holiday season.
Gary Works vice president Dan Killeen presented a $15,000 check to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Lake County, where Gary Works is located, and another $15,000 check to the Portage Township Food Pantry, where the Midwest Plant is located.
“Northwest Indiana is where our employees live and work," Killeen said. "We are proud to support the food banks that are providing much needed assistance to our neighbors during this difficult time."
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has seen long lines stretching down Broadway during its Thanksgiving turkey giveaways in Merrillville this year. Throughout the year, the nonprofit also supports 115 food pantries and soup kitchens across the Calumet Region, sends grocery boxes to seniors, distributes food at Mobile Markets designed to broaden it reach, and offers Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assistance.
“The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is extremely grateful to U. S. Steel for such a generous donation during this critical time. We are still addressing a nearly 60% increase in the need for assistance due to the effects of COVID-19. This contribution helps support our efforts to ensure that we have the resources and capacity to serve our neighbors at the level needed,” said Allyson Vaulx, vice president of development and communications for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
A line of cars also stretched down the street for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at the Portage Township Food Pantry last week. The pantry distributes about 30,000 pounds of food to the community a month.
"The Portage Township Food Pantry wants to express a giant thank you to U. S. Steel for the generous donation of $15,000 to help provide food for food deficient families," Board President Joseph Kasper said. "It is an organization like yours that helps bring joy and elation to families struggling to make ends meet. Thank you for thinking of us during this very difficult time in our community."
