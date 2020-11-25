U.S. Steel donates to two food banks for holiday season

U.S. Steel donated $30,000 to local food banks in Northwest Indiana to help meet the increased need for food assistance this holiday season.

Gary Works vice president Dan Killeen presented a $15,000 check to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Lake County, where Gary Works is located, and another $15,000 check to the Portage Township Food Pantry, where the Midwest Plant is located.

“Northwest Indiana is where our employees live and work," Killeen said. "We are proud to support the food banks that are providing much needed assistance to our neighbors during this difficult time."

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has seen long lines stretching down Broadway during its Thanksgiving turkey giveaways in Merrillville this year. Throughout the year, the nonprofit also supports 115 food pantries and soup kitchens across the Calumet Region, sends grocery boxes to seniors, distributes food at Mobile Markets designed to broaden it reach, and offers Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assistance.