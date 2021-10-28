U.S. Steel earns highest quarterly profit in its 120-year history, raking in $2 billion

U.S. Steel's flat-rolled division made $1 billion in the third quarter, as compared to a loss of $159 million in the third quarter of last year.

“It's not either investing in our business or returning capital directly to stockholders, it's both," Burritt said. "Our future now includes a $300 million stock repurchase program and 5% per share quarterly dividend to begin directly rewarding stockholders for the progress we have made so far.

"We are confident in the long-term value our new, highly capable mini mill will create as it further expands our competitive advantage to produce sustainable and differentiated steel.”

U.S. Steel will pay a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share, a 400% increase over the previous quarter. The steelmaker plans to return more value to shareholders by buying back $300 million in stock.