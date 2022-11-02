U.S. Steel earns workplace safety certifications for steel mills

U. S. Steel earned secured International Organization for Standardization’s 45001 certifications for its Great Lakes Works and U. S. Steel Košice steel mills ahead of schedule.

“We are pleased to reach this safety and sustainability milestone more than a full year ahead of our 2024 target. The phrase ‘Safety First’ originated in our steel mills in 1908, and sending our employees back home to their families safely each and every day has always been our most important priority,” President and CEO David Burritt said.

ISO 45001 certification reflects workplace processes that allow for continuous safety improvement. It seeks to minimize the risk of death or injury, incorporate the viewpoints of employees and other stakeholders and take a holistic approach to workers' physical, psychological and cognitive health.

“U. S. Steel is committed to fostering a culture of caring that makes employee safety a top priority,” said James E. Bruno, U. S. Steel Košice president. “We strive to maintain the highest safety performance standards, while always looking forward to ensure that we are prepared to address the next safety challenge.”

U.S. Steel attained a days-away-from-work case rate of 0.06 last year. That's 90% better than the average reported by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The steelmaker also won the National Safety Council’s 2022 Green Cross for Safety Excellence Award and 2022 Safety and Health Excellence Recognition Award.

“This certification builds on our zero-harm culture, including developing an enhanced Safety Management System that empowers employees to assess, reduce and eliminate workplace risks with an improved safety communications systems and stronger contractor safety processes,” said Robert C. Rudge, Jr., Vice President and Chief Safety and Security Officer. “ISO 45001 certification gives management and our highly-skilled employees better data and structure to enable proactive, strategic safety practice improvements, as well as fuller awareness of high-risk and high-hazard activities that will build on our strong safety record.”