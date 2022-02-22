U.S. Steel employees honored at Volunteer Service Champions, given cash for nonprofits

U.S. Steel honored five employees in Indiana and Illinois as its Volunteer Service Champions, giving them each $5,000 in donations to give to charities of their choosing.

It's part of U.S. Steel “United by Service” campaign launched last January to honor Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy of service.

U.S. Steel recognized the community service of employees Ashley Dabrowski, Jason Zeman, Joseph Petrovich, Sara Augustine and John Pfalzgraf.

Dabrowski, a supervisor in the Gary Works Accounts Payable Center of Excellence, volunteers as a school board member for Our Lady of Grace School in Highland. Serving as the interim board president last year, she led fundraising efforts including raffles, dinners and walk-a-thons.

“The funds we raise are providing much-needed supplies, new technology, and external learning opportunities that would otherwise not be possible, while the volunteering is supporting the growth of the school and fostering a family atmosphere,” she said.

Petrovich, a manager at Midwest Plant’s IT Digital Process Automation Department in Portage, volunteers for the Porter County Special Olympics. The Road Rally fundraiser he started as a board member raised more than $13,000 last year for Special Olympics athletes like his son.

“Special Olympics is an extremely positive influence on their athletes on both the visible fronts of teamwork, training and competition but also the less visible fronts of health screenings, nutrition education, leadership training, self-esteem, friendship growth and community growth,” he said.

Zeman, a mobile equipment trainer at Gary Works, is a fourth-generation volunteer firefighter with the Westville Community Volunteer Fire Department who now serves as fire chief. He's volunteered there for 20 years and is also an EMT.

“Being a member of this department and providing that service to people of our community gives a sense of happiness to all involved," he said.

Augustine, a material specialist at the Midwest Plant’s Business Planning Department in Porter, has volunteered at the Guild of the St. Joseph’s Home for more than 20 years. He's helped raise money for the children living there through an annual gala and other events.

“Volunteering my time with the Guild of the St. Joseph's Home allows me to help make the lives of troubled children better and hopefully they feel more love and support in their lives,” she said.

Pfaltzgraf, a millwright at Granite City Works in Illinois, volunteers with the Boy Scouts, mentoring 11 scouts to rank of Eagle Scout.

"It's important because we help teach today’s scouts responsibility and life skills,” he said.

