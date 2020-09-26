U.S. Steel executive who previously oversaw flat-rolled operations to retire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A leading executive at U.S. Steel who once presided over all flat-rolled operations including at Gary Works is retiring.

Douglas Matthews, U.S. Steel's senior vice president–chief commercial & technology officer for tubular and mining solutions, told the company he planned to retire in January after 33 years.

“Doug Matthews has played an essential role in revitalizing U. S. Steel and helping us realize our ‘best of both’ integrated and mini-mill strategy,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “During his career, Doug has held responsibility for operational and commercial activities in most aspects of our business. We are grateful for his leadership, having given 33 years of dedicated and loyal service to U. S. Steel, and countless contributions to the company’s success.”

Matthews started at U.S. Steel at the Edgar Thomson Plant in Mon Valley Works near Pittsburgh in 1988. He rose through the ranks and eventually become vice president and general director of U.S. Steel Serbia in 2006 and then president and director of U.S. Steel Canada the following year. He was promoted to vice president–tubular operations and president–U.S. Steel Tubular Products in 2009, overseeing the steelmaker's pipeline and drilling markets.