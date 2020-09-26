U.S. Steel executive who previously oversaw flat-rolled operations to retire

A leading executive at U.S. Steel who once presided over all flat-rolled operations including at Gary Works is retiring.
Douglas Matthews, U.S. Steel's senior vice president–chief commercial & technology officer for tubular and mining solutions, told the company he planned to retire in January after 33 years.
“Doug Matthews has played an essential role in revitalizing U. S. Steel and helping us realize our ‘best of both’ integrated and mini-mill strategy,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “During his career, Doug has held responsibility for operational and commercial activities in most aspects of our business. We are grateful for his leadership, having given 33 years of dedicated and loyal service to U. S. Steel, and countless contributions to the company’s success.”
Matthews started at U.S. Steel at the Edgar Thomson Plant in Mon Valley Works near Pittsburgh in 1988. He rose through the ranks and eventually become vice president and general director of U.S. Steel Serbia in 2006 and then president and director of U.S. Steel Canada the following year. He was promoted to vice president–tubular operations and president–U.S. Steel Tubular Products in 2009, overseeing the steelmaker's pipeline and drilling markets.
In 2013, he became senior vice president–North American flat-rolled operations, where he oversaw all flat-rolled operations in the Fortune 250 company, including at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage. He went on to oversee mining and service centers and assumed his current and final executive role back in January.
Burritt said Matthews would have a lasting impact on U.S. Steel, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers that founded the city of Gary as a company town in the early 20th century.
“As executive sponsor of our LEAD employee resource group, Doug has been a leading advocate for inclusion and diversity at U.S. Steel. That’s why we are establishing the United States Steel Douglas R. Matthews Educational Equity Scholarship at his alma mater, Pennsylvania State University, in appreciation for his many contributions to the company," Burritt said. "We hope this will help the next generation to develop into leaders of his caliber.”
