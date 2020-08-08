U.S. Steel expects Gary Works blast furnace will remain idled through 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY – U.S. Steel has restarted two blast furnaces at the Gary Works steel mill that were idled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it expects the No. 4 blast furnace will remain down for the foreseeable future, through at least the end of year.

Company executives said during a conference call with investors last week that U.S. Steel likely would keep the No. 4 blast furnace at Gary Works and blast furnace A at Granite City Works in Illinois temporarily idled through the rest of 2020. Those two blast furnaces have a combined production capacity of 2.9 million tons of pig iron a year.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker also has indefinitely idled blast furnaces at Great Lakes Works near Detroit.

U.S. Steel initially idled the No. 4 blast furnace at Gary Works after the global coronavirus pandemic resulted in auto plants being shut down.