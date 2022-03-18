U.S. Steel expects to bring in record $1.3 billion in EBITDA in first quarter

U.S. Steel expects to pull in $1.3 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the first three months of the year, which would be a record for the first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, a pillar of the Region economy since it first built the Gary Works steel mill and the city of Gary around it in 1906, expects to bring in between $2.96 to $3 in adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first quarter.

“We expect to deliver another strong quarter of safety, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and operational performance in the first quarter,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “At the beginning of the year, we communicated expected market softness for the first quarter, along with the normal seasonal impacts related to our mining operations. We are exiting the first quarter with spot business accelerating, steel prices rising, and the longest backlog at our Big River Steel operations since October. Additionally, as a result of continued execution of our differentiated commercial strategy, we are realizing significant upside on our fixed price contracts. We expect improving market conditions to continue into the second quarter as seasonal demand picks up and buyers begin to shift their attention to a more reliable, regional steel supply given the geopolitical risks and cost volatility which has increased in recent weeks.”

U.S. Steel's European division has seen strong demand despite the war in Ukraine. The company operates a mill in nearby Slovakia.

“The conflict in Ukraine is a human tragedy. Safety remains our number one priority," Burritt said. "Our employees in Slovakia remain safe and we are demonstrating our culture of caring by assisting our Ukrainian neighbors through various charitable activities. The workforce in Slovakia has been quick to address refugee needs by supplying over 7,840 meals for refugees in Slovakia, working with Ukrainian suppliers to send 17 tons of food to Ukraine, and providing 800 beds for refugees arriving in Kosice. Over 220,000 refugees have crossed into Slovakia from Ukraine. In addition, we are demonstrating our S.T.E.E.L. Principles and culture of caring by announcing donation match programs through UNICEF and the Red Cross.”

The geopolitical situation has increased steel spot demand, leading to a growing backlog of orders. U.S. Steel also expects a $150 million hit in the first quarter from increased raw material costs and seasonal mining headwinds.

“We are actively monitoring the conflict in Ukraine for impacts and risks to our people and business. Today’s market dynamics reinforce what makes U.S. Steel’s business model unique," Burritt said. "Our low-cost, captive iron ore assets in Minnesota are a sustainable competitive advantage that cannot be replicated by the competition. We are increasingly translating this competitive advantage to our growing fleet of electric arc furnaces. We are building a pig iron machine at Gary Works to supply Big River Steel with up to 50% of its ore-based metallics needs by the first half of 2023 and will continue to identify additional opportunities to broaden our metallics strategy. These actions build upon the regionally sourced, low-cost iron ore advantage our U.S. blast furnaces have and the strategy in place with Big River Steel to supplement a portion of their prime scrap needs with home scrap from our integrated operations. We remain bullish for 2022 and another strong year of financial performance.”

U.S. Steel has repurchased about $100 million of stock in the first quarter. It can still buy back $550 million of shares in the $800 million stock buyback it authorized.

