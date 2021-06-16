U.S. Steel expects to double EBITDA to $1.2 billion in the second quarter

U.S. Steel forecasts it will bring in $1.2 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the second quarter, more than double the $551 million in EBITDA it made in the first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's biggest industrial employers, expects to make $880 million in adjusted net income in the second quarter. U.S. Steel expects to make $3.08 in adjusted diluted earnings per share.

“Higher steel prices and strong flat-rolled steel demand coupled with well-run operations are expected to deliver adjusted EBITDA that more than doubles our first quarter performance,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “Continued strong demand and low steel inventories are empowering today’s ongoing market improvements. These market fundamentals are showing no signs of slowing down and have us increasingly confident of another strong year in 2022.”

The flat-rolled segment that includes U.S. Steel's Northwest Indiana mills expects to double its EBITDA as compared to the first quarter, while its recently added mini-mill division is expecting record EBITDA.