U.S. Steel expects to lose $100 million in the third quarter

With its business and the entire steel industry hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Steel expects to lose $100 million in Earnings Before Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers since it founded the city of Gary as a company town in 1906, is warning shareholders to expect a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share.

“Improving market conditions experienced in June and July have accelerated through August and September. Strengthening steel fundamentals and our ability to respond quickly to increasing customer demand are expected to result in significantly improved adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter,” U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said. “We have grown confident in the recovery that is underway in North America and Europe. While we believe this recovery is enduring, we remain relentlessly focused on what we can control, including management actions to stay nimble, reduce costs, and preserve cash.”

U.S. Steel is confident enough that the market for steel is turning around after a low point this spring that it plans to start paying down debt in the third quarter.