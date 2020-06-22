U.S. Steel expects to lose $315 million in second quarter, selling 50 million shares of stock

“Our future is now, and we have taken significant actions this quarter to advance our ‘best of both’ integrated and mini-mill steel customer-focused technology strategy," Burritt said. "We are delivering on our commitment to extract incremental value from our iron ore assets, having entered into new agreements that deliver incremental earnings and cash to the balance sheet in 2020 and beyond. We continue to actively market our valuable portfolio of real estate assets and are evaluating strategic options for our UPI business and related property. Additionally, we have identified and completed actions that position us to achieve our $200 million fixed cost reduction target a year ahead of our original 2022 goal. Our successful senior secured notes offering in May also further enhanced our balance sheet and bolstered our liquidity. Big River Steel remains our number one strategic priority and we are confident that we are positioned to emerge from this crisis having made meaningful progress in the execution of our ‘best of both’ strategy.”