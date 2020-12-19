U.S. Steel expects to lose 85 cents a share in the fourth quarter

U.S. Steel warned investors it expects to lose 85 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers and which founded the city of Gary as a company town, gave investors fourth quarter guidance after buying the remaining stake in the Big River Steel mini-mill in Arkansas for $774 million. The company expects to bring in $55 million in adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoritization.

“Flat-rolled customer demand in the U.S. and Europe has improved throughout the fourth quarter, fueled by consumer-driven end-markets such as automotive, appliance, and packaging,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “December’s performance has been particularly strong driven by the flow-through of higher steel prices, more nimble operations, and a continued focus on cost management. As a result, we have line of sight to significantly improved financial performance in 2021. Longer lead times, higher utilization rates, and higher input costs reflect current healthy steel demand and make us optimistic about the sustainability of today’s market environment.”

