U.S. Steel expects to lose 85 cents a share in the fourth quarter

U.S. Steel warned investors it expects to lose 85 cents per share in the fourth quarter.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers and which founded the city of Gary as a company town, gave investors fourth quarter guidance after buying the remaining stake in the Big River Steel mini-mill in Arkansas for $774 million. The company expects to bring in $55 million in adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoritization.
“Flat-rolled customer demand in the U.S. and Europe has improved throughout the fourth quarter, fueled by consumer-driven end-markets such as automotive, appliance, and packaging,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “December’s performance has been particularly strong driven by the flow-through of higher steel prices, more nimble operations, and a continued focus on cost management. As a result, we have line of sight to significantly improved financial performance in 2021. Longer lead times, higher utilization rates, and higher input costs reflect current healthy steel demand and make us optimistic about the sustainability of today’s market environment.”
The company's flat-rolled segment, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, said it expects positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter because of higher steel prices and a strong order book in major markets. U.S. Steel said customer demand was strong enough to restart Blast Furnace #4 at Gary Works and its mining operations in Keetac, Minnesota.
Customer demand also is strong in Europe, but iron ore prices have been rising there. The tubular business remains sluggish as higher rig counts have not yet resulted in more shipments. U.S. Steel is trying to lower costs in its tubular business, including by in-sourcing its rounds production.
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.
