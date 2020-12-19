 Skip to main content
U.S. Steel expects to lose 85 cents a share in the fourth quarter
A steelworker walks at U.S. Steel's Gary Works.

U.S. Steel warned investors it expects to lose 85 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers and which founded the city of Gary as a company town, gave investors fourth quarter guidance after buying the remaining stake in the Big River Steel mini-mill in Arkansas for $774 million. The company expects to bring in $55 million in adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoritization.

“Flat-rolled customer demand in the U.S. and Europe has improved throughout the fourth quarter, fueled by consumer-driven end-markets such as automotive, appliance, and packaging,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “December’s performance has been particularly strong driven by the flow-through of higher steel prices, more nimble operations, and a continued focus on cost management. As a result, we have line of sight to significantly improved financial performance in 2021. Longer lead times, higher utilization rates, and higher input costs reflect current healthy steel demand and make us optimistic about the sustainability of today’s market environment.”

The company's flat-rolled segment, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, said it expects positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter because of higher steel prices and a strong order book in major markets. U.S. Steel said customer demand was strong enough to restart Blast Furnace #4 at Gary Works and its mining operations in Keetac, Minnesota. 

Customer demand also is strong in Europe, but iron ore prices have been rising there. The tubular business remains sluggish as higher rig counts have not yet resulted in more shipments. U.S. Steel is trying to lower costs in its tubular business, including by in-sourcing its rounds production.

