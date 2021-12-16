U.S. Steel expects to make $1.65 billion in the fourth quarter

U.S. Steel expects to pull in $1.65 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the fourth quarter.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, just made a record $2 billion in profit in the third quarter amid record prices. The previous record was $1 billion in the second quarter as the domestic steel industry has surged because of consolidation, demand and tariffs.
“Our business continues to operate at record safety, quality, and reliability levels,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “We are ending 2021 from a position of strength and expect continued strong performance in 2022 and beyond. This year, we’ve transformed the balance sheet, enhanced direct returns to stockholders, and are on a path to get to our Best for All future faster.
"Next year, our fixed price contracts are resetting significantly higher, providing better earnings stability compared with competitors with more spot exposure. Additionally, incremental demand drivers are materializing, and we believe the steel industry super cycle will continue. Our fourth quarter guidance indicates another quarter of strong performance yet reflects a temporary slowdown in order entry activity, which we believe is related to typical seasonal year-end buying activity.”
U.S. Steel's flat-rolled segment, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, expects to make $1 billion in EBITDA in the fourth quarter as a result of higher prices. It's expecting EBITDA margins near the third quarter record, tempered by cautious buying and higher energy and raw material costs.
U.S. Steel has repurchased $100 million of stock this year and can buy back up to $200 million more. The company has paid off $400 million in debt and plans to be down to $3.9 billion by year's end.
About 80% of the debt would come due in 2029. U.S. Steel said it would be well-positions to make investments.
“We are bullish for next year and remain agile to ensure we continue to meet our customers’ needs as we enter the new year," he said. "2022 should be another great year for U. S. Steel with robust free cash flow, continued ample liquidity to fund strategic investments, and additional opportunities to enhance our capital allocation priorities. U. S. Steel’s future is bright, and I can confidently say our best days are ahead.”