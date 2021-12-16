U.S. Steel expects to make $1.65 billion in the fourth quarter

U.S. Steel's flat-rolled segment, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, expects to make $1 billion in EBITDA in the fourth quarter as a result of higher prices. It's expecting EBITDA margins near the third quarter record, tempered by cautious buying and higher energy and raw material costs.

U.S. Steel has repurchased $100 million of stock this year and can buy back up to $200 million more. The company has paid off $400 million in debt and plans to be down to $3.9 billion by year's end.

About 80% of the debt would come due in 2029. U.S. Steel said it would be well-positions to make investments.

“We are bullish for next year and remain agile to ensure we continue to meet our customers’ needs as we enter the new year," he said. "2022 should be another great year for U. S. Steel with robust free cash flow, continued ample liquidity to fund strategic investments, and additional opportunities to enhance our capital allocation priorities. U. S. Steel’s future is bright, and I can confidently say our best days are ahead.”

