U.S. Steel extends $1.75 billion sustainability-linked credit facility

The gates to Gary Works are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel has extended its $1.75 billion asset-based sustainability-linked credit facility as it aims to lessen its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers for more than a century, amended and restated the terms of the credit facility, which has been extended through 2027. The loan incentivizes sustainability by adjusting prices on the loan margin and commitment fee based on U.S. Steel's performance on key performance indicators.

U.S. Steel will pay less over the life of the credit line if it meets targets on carbon reduction safety performance and its lower-carbon ResponsibleSteel and more if it does not, giving it a financial award for being more environmentally friendly.

“We are continuing to transition to a less capital and carbon-intensive business while executing our Best for All strategy,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “These sustainability-linked loans align with our decarbonization commitment and goals, and support our strategic execution by providing financial flexibility.”

U.S. Steel, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, plans to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company, which burns coke in the blast furnaces in Northwest Indiana, said it will need new technologies and collaboration with governments and other stakeholders to meet that target.

The steelmaker, which founded the city of Gary as a company town in 1906 and has been an economic pillar since, awarded a ResponsibleSteel site certification to Big River Steel, a state-of-the-art minimill in Arkansas that aims to have a minimal carbon impact.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

