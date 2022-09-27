U.S. Steel files National Labor Relations Board complaints against USW

Negotiations between U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers union have taken a less amicable turn.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel filed National Labor Relations complaints against USW and USW Local 1066 in Gary, which represents workers on the west side of the Gary Works steel mill.

The union is dismissing the complaints, which are not yet available for public viewing.

"USS shamefully filed frivolous charges against our union with the National Labor Relations Board. USS has our proposal, and it was USS who said that we were too far apart and they could not respond," USW said in an update to members. "We've made it clear we're available to meet and bargain fairly."

The contract steelworkers are working under expired on Sept. 1 but has been extended as the two sides work to hammer out a deal.

"On September 26, U. S. Steel filed an unfair labor practice complaint with The National Labor Relations Board against the USW," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "We have continued to bargain in good faith, but, despite what the union has said, we have not received a response to our proposal from the USW since our offer on Aug. 30. We remain optimistic that if we work together, we can reach an agreement that is best for all."

They still have multiple differences at the bargaining table.

USW is asking for improvements to pensions to keep up with inflation, while U.S. Steel says it wants to keep its pension plan well-funded.

U.S. Steel has proposed switching health coverage to a plan that USW fears would prevent steelworkers from getting care at a number of Northwest Indiana health care providers, including Community Hospital, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center, Community Health Network, Northwest Health, UChicago Medicine, Northern Medicine, Loyola University, LaPorte Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.

U.S. Steel also is proposing a 13.6% increase in wages over the next four years, touting its record profit-sharing bonuses, while USW is asking for the same 20% Cleveland-Cliffs is offering. Many contract negotiations follow pattern bargaining, where the raises offered by one company are adopted uniformly across the sector.

"Instead of wasting time and money on a lame ad campaign and legal maneuvering, USS should be like its competitor and come to the bargaining table without benefit concessions and with an economic proposal that rewards its employees for their value and sacrifices," USW said in the update to members.