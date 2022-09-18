 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent

U.S. Steel forecasts $825 million in third quarter EBITDA

  • 0
U.S. Steel forecasts $825 million in third quarter EBITDA

U.S. Steel's Gary Works is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel expects to haul in $825 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, long one of the Region's economic anchors since it plowed over sand dunes to build Gary Works and the surrounding mill town of Gary more than a century ago, released new third-quarter guidance last week.

“The third quarter marks another important step towards our Best for All future,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “We continue to operate from a position of strength and are better prepared to create value in today’s market than ever before. We’ve repaid over $3 billion of debt, extended our maturity profile, and built a strong cash position to pre-fund our strategy. Our key projects remain on-time and on-budget and we continued to return cash to stockholders in the quarter."

People are also reading…

The steelmaker, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, expects to make adjusted net earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.90 to $1.95 during the three-month fiscal quarter that ends on Sept. 30.

“I am pleased with our record safety performance and continued focus on quality, delivery and reliability for our customers," Burritt said. "We expect to deliver a solid third quarter, even as the business continues to respond to the market headwinds that have accelerated over the quarter. We have quickly adjusted our integrated steelmaking operating footprint to better match our order book and expect our Tubular segment to deliver another quarter of earnings growth.”

U.S. Steel employs thousands of steelworkers in the Calumet Region and is currently in the midst of contract negotiations with them.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts