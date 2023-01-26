U.S. Steel honors Northwest Indiana steekworkers for volunteerism, naming Gary Works safety engineer volunteer of the year

U.S. Steel honored four steelworkers at its mills in Northwest Indiana and Illinois for volunteerism and making a difference in their communities.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, a major employer in the Calumet Region and founder of Gary as a company town more than a century ago, recognized a safety engineer at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant as its volunteer of the year.

U.S. Steel named Ray Tarnow its 2022 Volunteer of the Year and honored Jesse Hall, Joe Petrovich and Robin Sampson as its 2022 Service Champions as part of its United by Service initiative.

It gave $15,000 to the charity of the Volunteer of the Year's choice and $5,000 to nonprofits chosen by each of the Service Champions. Overall, the company gave $90,000 to charities to honor its employee volunteers.

U.S. Steel launched the United by Service initiative last year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and shine a spotlight on the impact its steelworkers have in the community through their volunteer efforts. It recognized steelworkers who volunteer at a virtual Strength in Unity event that included CEO David Burritt and the president of Special Olympics Indiana.

Tarnow was named Volunteer of the Year for his work for Disabled American Veterans, where he serves as lead chapter service officer, overseeing the work of 13 officers. He previously served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and now helps veterans file disability claims, an often complex, arduous and frustrating process.

Last year, he helped more than 2,000 veterans get the benefits they earned during their time in the service. He gets invited to train other DAV chapters on his effective methods, has raised more than $40,000 for DAV programs and also helps raise funds for Toys for Tots.

Hall works as an operating technician at Gary Works and volunteers at Valparaiso Loyal Order of the Moose. He helped oversee repairs and renovations to its headquarters and raise more than $5,000 through raffles and bingo for projects benefiting children and the community.

Petrovich works as an applications manager in Digital Process Automation at the Midwest Plant in Portage and leads the U.S. Steel's SteelABILITY Employee Resource Group, which advocates for employees with disabilities and their caregivers. He also works as a coach for Porter County Special Olympics, helping with fundraising and training athletes to compete in Olympic-style events. He also volunteers for the Westchester Neighborhood Food Pantry, March of Dimes, Rotary Club and Moose International.

Sampson works as an employee relations representative at Granite City Works in Illinois and is active in the company’s Women’s Inclusion Network Employee Resource Group, which helps women at U.S. Steel advance their careers through networking, professional development and education. She also volunteers for Granite City Schools, Granite City Rotary and the Granite City Schools CEO program.