U.S. Steel idling another blast furnace

U.S. Steel is idling another blast furnace in Pennsylvania, throttling back on production capacity as prices continue to fall.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker just idled a blast furnace and tin line at Gary Works, its flagship steel mill and one of the largest in the country.
Now it's idling a blast furnace at its Mon Valley Works steel mill in suburban Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. U.S. Steel did planned maintenance on its No. 3 blast furnace that can make up to 1.4 million tons a year there and has no immediate plans to restart it, given the market conditions and flagging steel prices.
Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works can produce up to 1.5 million tons of iron annually that's then turned into steel for cars, appliances, building components and countless other products. The No. 5 tin line at Gary Works makes up to 140,000 tons of tin products a year for soup, canned vegetables, paint buckets and other products.
Steel prices soared to record highs last year in the United States, including of $1,725 a ton for hot-rolled steel coil. But steel prices have plunged more then 45% this year due to a number of factors, including inflation, relaxed tariffs and recessionary fears. Coming off record highs, the prices of hot-rolled, cold-rolled and other types of steel have fallen nearly every month this year.
Hot-rolled steel prices dipped below $800 a ton last month for the first time since December 2020, according to the trade publication MetalMiner.