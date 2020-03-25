U.S. Steel idling plants in Texas and Ohio, laying off up to 850 in COVID-19 fallout

U.S. Steel is idling two tubular plants in Texas and Ohio after gas prices plunged during the coronavirus pandemic that has limited travel outside the home.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, plans to idle facilities that make tubular products for the oil and petroleum industries after the price of gasoline has plunged for four straight weeks to an average of $2.08 per gallon nationwide, according to GasBuddy.com.

"This week, U.S. Steel advised employees that Lone Star Tubular Operations in Lone Star, Texas, and Lorain Tubular Operations in Lorain, Ohio, will indefinitely idle operations due to challenging market conditions and high import levels," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "The company has issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notices related to the indefinite idling at each facility. The WARN notices advise that layoffs related to the adjusted operations could take effect in as little as 60 days."