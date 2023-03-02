U.S. Steel has inked a tentative carbon capture deal for Gary Works, one of the largest steel mills in North America.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, long one of the pillars of the Calumet Region's heavy industry, reached a non-binding memorandum of understanding with CarbonFree Ink MoU to capture CO2 emissions at the steel mill at 1 N. Broadway, along the Lake Michigan lakefront in downtown Gary.

If a final deal is reached, CarbonFree’s SkyCycle technology would capture an estimated 50,000 metric tons of CO2 a year, which would be mineralized. That would be the equivalent of the carbon emissions from roughly 11,000 passenger cars.

U.S. Steel and San Antonio, Texas-based CarbonFree would be joint partners on the venture. CarbonFree’s SkyCycle would capture the carbon emissions from the burning of coke, a purified form of coal, in blast furnaces at the steel mill.

It would be transformed into specialty chemical precipitated calcium carbonate, as well as a side product of hydrochloric acid. The precipitated calcium carbonate would be sold in the specialty chemicals market and used for industrial purposes, like the production of paper, plastics, ceramics, paints, coating, adhesives, sealants, rubber, cleaning products and other products.

CO2 turned into calcium carbonate also could be permanently stored as a mineral.

“As we aim to widely introduce and scale our technology to industrial facilities across the globe, we are thrilled for the possibility of bringing our SkyCycle technology’s carbon capture capabilities to U. S. Steel’s Gary Works plant, one of the largest integrated steel mills in North America,” said Martin Keighley, CEO of CarbonFree. “We are committed to working closely with U. S. Steel to achieve their sustainability goals and to further our mission of helping to enable the world’s transition to net zero carbon emissions.”

Steelmakers have faced increased global pressure to cut down on carbon emissions as the world combats climate change. Integrated steel mills like those in Northwest Indiana account for 7% of global greenhouse gases as they burn fossil fuels to make the iron that's used to forge new steel, according to a recent scientific study.

Gary Works can make up to 7.5 million tons of raw steel per year. U.S. Steel aims to start carbon capture in 2025 if a final agreement is reached by the end of the year.

The steelmaker also could partner with CarbonFree on more carbon capture projects in the future.

“We are eager to enter the next phase of discussions with CarbonFree to explore the possibility of meaningful CO2 emission reductions in our operations in a capital-efficient manner,” said Richard L. Fruehauf, a senior vice president and the chief strategy and sustainability officer at U. S. Steel. “Working with CarbonFree could be a meaningful step in our efforts to decarbonize the Gary Works plant while developing technology and knowhow that we could apply to other facilities within our footprint. These potential collaborations are critical to U. S. Steel as we continue our mission of providing profitable steel solutions for people and planet.”