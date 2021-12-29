 Skip to main content
U.S. Steel installs bald eagle cam
Bald eagles are shown at a U.S. Steel mill. They can be viewed anytime on a live cam.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel has installed a bald eagle cam at one of its steel mills that lets people watch the majestic birds around the clock.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel received permission from the Pennsylvania Game Commission to install a live camera monitoring the nest of a family of bald eagles at Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. 

The steelmaker has taken steps to protect the birds since they were first noticed at the mill three years ago. U.S. Steel added more security, posted signs and installed trail cameras. 

“Our employees have enjoyed watching the birds, and we wanted to find a way to share their activity with the broader community,” said Don German, Irvin Plant manager. “We are honored to have the bald eagle, a symbol of American pride, living and thriving comfortably at our facility.”

Steelworkers named the eagles Irvin and Claire. The couple built a nest in 2019 and hatched an eaglet the following year. They had more eaglets this year.

U.S. Steel brought in PixCams to broadcast live footage of them cultivating their nest.

“We are very excited to be involved with this eagle camera project,” PixCams founder Bill Powers said. “This will be another great opportunity for people from Pittsburgh and all over the world to view another pair of bald eagles in the city.”

To view the camera, visit ussteel.com/media/video-image-library.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

