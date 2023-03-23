U.S. Steel has rolled out a new steel product for electrical vehicles.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker that operates the Gary Works and Midwest Plant steel mills debuted InduX at the Corporate Climate Leadership panel at the Ceres Global conference in New York City. It will be made at the Big River Steel mini-mini in Arkansas, which Gary Works supplies with pig iron.

Production will start this summer at a facility under construction in Osceola, Arkansas.

U.S. Steel described InduX electrical steel as a "very wide, ultra-thin and light-weight steel, having all the magnetic properties necessary for electric vehicles, as well as generators and transformers."

Magnetic steel improves motor efficiency and mileage in electric vehicles.

U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Richard Fruehauf said the investment would further decarbonization efforts to combat climate change.

“We know achieving our goal of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 requires extraordinary action from everyone, and we are doing our part by collaborating to find new business approaches and to develop new technologies,” Fruehauf said. “Moreover, steel’s adaptability and near-infinite recyclability make it the ideal material to build safe, modern, and sustainable societies.”

U.S. Steel invested $450 million in cash from its Big River operations to pay for the new line, which will produce up to 200,000 tons a year. It will help with the shift to electric vehicles, which the administration hopes will account for 50% of vehicle sales by 2030.

“Our customers, including the EV manufacturers, have announced their own decarbonization goals,” said Kenneth Jaycox, U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “While we’re advancing on our sustainability goals, we’re also helping our customers meet theirs. That mutual benefit is inherent to our Best for All strategy.”