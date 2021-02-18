U. S. Steel joins Valuable 500 to promote disability inclusion

U.S. Steel has joined The Valuable 500, a group that is "committed to putting disability inclusion on their business leadership agenda."

Social entrepreneur and activist Caroline Casey launched The Valuable 500 at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in 2019 to “help unlock the social and economic value” of the 1.3 billion people with disabilities worldwide.

“U. S. Steel is committed to fostering a highly inclusive and diverse workplace with our Culture of Caring," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "We are pleased to join The Valuable 500 and further integrate disability inclusion into our business with the help of our SteelABILITY Employee Resource Group, dedicated to employees with disabilities and those who serve as caregivers for people with disabilities. We look forward to engaging with this resource as we work to attract, develop and retain a world-class workforce.”

U.S. Steel is pledging to foster an environment supporting people with disabilities and the caretakers, such as through empowerment, advocacy and education. The steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, said it would raise awareness of disability-related issues, promote inclusion and respect, and communicate its efforts to promote diversity in the workplace.