U.S. Steel launches new sustainable steel

U.S. Steel is rolling out a new sustainable steel product as part of a "major near-term expansion of sustainability commitments."

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, will start making the verdeX line of sustainable steel at its newly acquired Big River Steel mill in Arkansas. It's part of the steelmaker's larger aim of lowering its greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

“We know that the urgency of the climate crisis requires more from all of us,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “So, we’re changing our portfolio of steelmaking technologies. Creating something new, steels that are best for our customers and best for our planet. Together we can build a sustainable future.”

U.S. Steel said it can now make advanced high-strength steel for cars, trucks and SUVs with only a quarter of the carbon dioxide emissions previously released.