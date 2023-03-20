U.S. Steel once had a band, an orchestra and the Goodfellows Christmas Carolers, who would bring good tidings to Gary schools every holiday season.

The steelmaker that's long loomed over life in Northwest Indiana even won Emmy Awards for the radio show "The United States Steel Hour," which adapted the theatrical work of playwrights like Eugene O'Neill, Tennessee Williams and William Shakespeare for listeners nationwide.

Now — like seemingly every true crime junkie, aspiring stand-up comedian and local NPR affiliate — U.S. Steel has gotten into the podcasting game.

Techonomy Media founder David Kirkpatrick, a technology and business journalist, is now hosting "Steel Stories by U.S. Steel."

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which operates the Gary Works and Midwest Plant steel mills in the Calumet Region, describes its new podcast as a "thought-provoking look at the ever-changing world of steel, featuring interviews with industry experts and leaders with unique insights on events and developments shaping the future of steel and the shifting landscape of American manufacturing."

"The guests you’ll meet on 'Steel Stories' share their unique perspective on the steel industry and the industrial ecosystem in which it operates, in a society on the path to energy transition,” Kirkpatrick said. “As we listen to their stories and engage in deeper conversations, we explore how the steel industry is using technology and innovation to meet the ongoing demands for decarbonization.”

U.S. Steel isn't the first Region steelmaker to have its own podcast. ArcelorMittal, which based its North American operations in Schererville and runs a global research and development center in East Chicago, launched the "Futurising" podcast late last year to highlight its decarbonization efforts.

U.S. Steel's new podcast starts with a debut episode featuring interviews with Canam Steel Corp. Vice President Michael Martignetti and U.S. Steel Director of Sales Ben Trotter. They talk about the use of steel in the non-residential construction market, government policy and sustainability in the industry.

Future episodes of the podcast feature guests including ResponsibleSteel CEO Annie Heaton, J.P. Morgan Senior Advisor to the Center for Carbon Transition Marilyn Ceci, and ING Metals, Mining & Fertilizers Director Erik Van Doezum. They discuss issues like technological advances in steel and the future of sustainable steel production.

"At U.S. Steel, we aspire to be a leader in the steel industry, not just in terms of our products but also in terms of our commitment to sustainability," U.S. Steel Chief Communications Officer Tara Carraro said. "We're excited to share our journey towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and the story of steel with the world, through Steel Stories by U. S. Steel."

The podcast will be available for download on Apple Podcast, Spotify and other major podcast platforms.