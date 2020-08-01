U.S. Steel loses $589 million in second quarter after coronavirus disruption

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Steel lost $589 million in the second quarter, or $3.36 per diluted share.

That's compared to a profit of $68 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, during the same quarter last year.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, whose flagship steel mill is Gary Works, posted an adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amoritization of $264 million. It has $2.652 billion in liquidity to make it through the coronavirus crisis, including cash of $2.3 billion.

The company's mills have continued to operate but it temporarily laid off hundreds of steelworkers in Northwest Indiana.

“Protecting lives and livelihoods remains our top priority,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “We remain vigilant and continue to actively enforce our COVID-19 protocols, including working from home, where applicable, promoting physical distancing, limiting visitors to our sites, and continuing our enhanced cleaning activities. As a result of this intense focus, COVID-19 cases among our workforce remains significantly better than the general U.S. population.”

U.S. Steel's net sales in the second quarter was $2 billion, down from $3.5 billion during the same period last year.