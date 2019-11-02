U.S. Steel lost $84 million in the third quarter, or 49 cents per share.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, lost less than analysts expected on the strength of higher-than-expected flat-rolled orders, pulling in $144 million in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
U.S. Steel made $291 million in profit, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of last year, but has since suffered from deteriorating market conditions and declining prices that have beset the domestic steel industry. It idled East Chicago Tin and a blast furnace at Gary Works during a time of overcapacity.
"The team delivered better than expected results from solid cost performance and higher than forecasted shipments in flat-rolled. While market headwinds persist, we continue to focus on what we can control, including re-scoping our asset revitalization investments and reducing fixed costs," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "We also completed three financing activities since the quarter ended, which delivered approximately $1.1 billion of incremental capital to further support our strategy."
U.S. Steel's flat-rolled division made $46 million in net income during the quarter. The company pulled in $3 billion in net sales as it diversified into mini-mills with electric arc furnaces.
“We are using today's market environment as a catalyst to improve our business model with our 'best of both' strategy," Burritt said. "Our investment in Big River Steel is strategic priority number one and we are already purposefully re-prioritizing our uses of cash towards investments most closely aligned with the business we are becoming. We will be flexible managing the pace of our strategic investments to ensure we demonstrate the resiliency required to achieve the cost and capability differentiation of our world competitive strategy."
Last month, U.S. Steel warned investors it will lose more than expected in the third quarter because of sluggish steel prices, declining revenue, restructuring costs, and the expense of the ongoing recovery from the December fire at its Clairton coke-making facility in Pennsylvania.
U.S. Steel, a Fortune 250 company traded under the stock symbol X, will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on Dec. 10 to anyone who owned the stock as of Nov. 13.