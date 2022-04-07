U.S. Steel mill secures first ResponsibleSteel certification in North America

A U.S. Steel mill was the first in North America to attain a ResponsibleSteel site certification as the steel industry looks to become more sustainable, including by lessening its carbon footprint.

ResponsibleSteel is a global nonprofit that determined U.S. Steel's Big River Steel mill in Osceola, Arkansas, met guidelines for health, safety, greenhouse gas emissions, water stewardship, biodiversity, human rights, labor rights and community relations.

“We are delighted that U.S. Steel’s Big River site has become the first site in North America to successfully pass an independent audit against the ResponsibleSteel Standard — the global sustainability standard for the steel sector," ResponsibleSteel CEO Alison Lucas said. "This is a significant achievement. Our Standard, developed by the only international multi-stakeholder steel initiative, ensures that steelmaking sites comply with a comprehensive selection of criteria that reflect the full breadth of the ESG spectrum.”

The certification followed a third-party audit that included onsite visits and interviews with workers and stakeholders.

“The certification of a site demonstrates the commitment of a steelmaker to building a more responsible steel sector. It stresses the importance of not only taking steps towards decarbonization but also of prioritizing the health and safety of workers and operating with the utmost respect for human rights and labor rights and care for our natural environment," Lucas said.

“As one of the largest steel-producing countries globally, getting a steelmaker in the U.S. certified is crucial. We look forward to working with U. S. Steel during the next phase, certified steel, which will not only ensure that steel is responsibly produced but responsibly sourced as well.”

Long an integrated steelmaker, Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel has diversified to mini-mills partly to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Steel made at integrated mills like those in Northwest Indiana are carbon-intensive as blast furnaces burn coke, a form of coal that's stripped of impurities.

“We are thrilled to be the first steel company in North America to achieve ResponsibleSteel certification for our Big River Steel site,” U. S. Steel President & CEO David B. Burritt said. “This marks an important milestone on our journey to build a more sustainable future for our customers, company, colleagues, communities, and the planet. Congratulations to the Big River Steel team for earning this certification. It is a direct result of executing our Best for All℠ strategy and reimagining sustainable steelmaking. It’s a tremendous testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The audit did make a few recommendations for improvement, including for paid annual leave and paid maternity leave.

“ResponsibleSteel is a comprehensive approach to sustainability for steel companies that requires a rigorous and thorough audit process. Our assessment team was impressed by the dedication of the Big River Steel team and the overwhelmingly positive stakeholder input," said Christopher Lake, president of SRI Registrar, the company that conducted the third-party audit. “Certification to the ResponsibleSteel Standard demonstrates a commitment by Big River Steel to manage environmental impacts, care for employees and the surrounding community, and be transparent about their goals and performance.”

