U.S. steel mills shipped 96.1 million tons of steel last year

U.S. steelmakers shipped 96.17 million tons of steel last year.
That was up 0.9% from the 95.27 million tons domestic steel mills shipped out in 2018, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute trade association.
In December, U.S. mills shipped 8 million tons, a 4.6% increase from the 7.6 million tons shipped in November and a 2.8% increase as compared to the 7.8 million tons shipped in December 2018. Shipments of hot rolled sheets were up 16%, cold rolled sheets down 2% and hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip down 4%.
Steel shipments reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers.
Despite the year-over-year increase in shipments, steelmakers struggled mightily in 2019 in a low-price environment. Steelmakers suffered because of a number of factors, including a decline in auto sales, record numbers of appliance imports, stagnant infrastructure spending, and service centers maintaining large stockpiles of inventory that let them time the market.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, lost $642 million last year, with $609 million in losses coming from one-time restructuring charges related to its idling a large portion of Great Lakes Works by Detroit, including the hot strip mill there. ArcelorMittal, which has operations in East Chicago, Gary, Burns Harbor, Riverdale and New Carlisle, lost $2.45 billion in 2019, including $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter.
Both U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal predicted market conditions would improve later this year. Steel prices have been creeping up.
The price of hot-rolled band rose 4% to $659 a ton by the end of January, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. The price of cold-rolled coil fell 1% to $846 a ton, while the price of standard plate rose 1% to $788 a ton.