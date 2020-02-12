U.S. steel mills shipped 96.1 million tons of steel last year

You are the owner of this article.
urgent

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor steel mill in Porter County. U.S. steelmakers shipped 96.1 million tons of steel in 2019.

 Jon L. Hendricks | The Times

U.S. steelmakers shipped 96.17 million tons of steel last year.

That was up 0.9% from the 95.27 million tons domestic steel mills shipped out in 2018, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute trade association.

In December, U.S. mills shipped 8 million tons, a 4.6% increase from the 7.6 million tons shipped in November and a 2.8% increase as compared to the 7.8 million tons shipped in December 2018. Shipments of hot rolled sheets were up 16%, cold rolled sheets down 2% and hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip down 4%.

Steel shipments reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers.

Despite the year-over-year increase in shipments, steelmakers struggled mightily in 2019 in a low-price environment. Steelmakers suffered because of a number of factors, including a decline in auto sales, record numbers of appliance imports, stagnant infrastructure spending, and service centers maintaining large stockpiles of inventory that let them time the market.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, which operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, lost $642 million last year, with $609 million in losses coming from one-time restructuring charges related to its idling a large portion of Great Lakes Works by Detroit, including the hot strip mill there. ArcelorMittal, which has operations in East Chicago, Gary, Burns Harbor, Riverdale and New Carlisle, lost $2.45 billion in 2019, including $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter.

Both U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal predicted market conditions would improve later this year. Steel prices have been creeping up.

The price of hot-rolled band rose 4% to $659 a ton by the end of January, according to the steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker. The price of cold-rolled coil fell 1% to $846 a ton, while the price of standard plate rose 1% to $788 a ton.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

