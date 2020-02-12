U.S. steel mills shipped 96.1 million tons of steel last year

U.S. steelmakers shipped 96.17 million tons of steel last year.

That was up 0.9% from the 95.27 million tons domestic steel mills shipped out in 2018, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute trade association.

In December, U.S. mills shipped 8 million tons, a 4.6% increase from the 7.6 million tons shipped in November and a 2.8% increase as compared to the 7.8 million tons shipped in December 2018. Shipments of hot rolled sheets were up 16%, cold rolled sheets down 2% and hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip down 4%.

Steel shipments reflect the amount of steel actually sold to customers.

Despite the year-over-year increase in shipments, steelmakers struggled mightily in 2019 in a low-price environment. Steelmakers suffered because of a number of factors, including a decline in auto sales, record numbers of appliance imports, stagnant infrastructure spending, and service centers maintaining large stockpiles of inventory that let them time the market.