U.S. Steel more than doubles warranty to up to 60 years

The USS logo is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel more than doubled its warranty policy on Galvalume-coated steel coils, which are now covered for up to 60 years.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the core pillars of the Calumet Region economy for more than a century, is upgrading the warranties from 20-25 years to 40-60 years for Galvalume steels, which are used in building construction.

The corrosion-resistant steel is designed to weather "mother nature’s most extreme events like hurricanes, heavy snowfall, and wildfires," according to a news release.

"U. S. Steel's new warranty policy responds to the needs of consumers and our customers alike, further supporting the growth of corrosion-resistant sheet steels in building construction," the company said in the news release. "These longer warranties can provide builders with confidence that Galvalume-coated steel will have superior and lasting performance."

U.S. Steel has been making Galvalume steel for more than 40 years, making it one of the longest-tenured producers of the licensed product in North America.

It's an alternative to zinc-aluminum coated steel that's often imported into the U.S. market, does not necessarily meet the same performance standards for construction end users and lacks the same complex coated microstructure.

Galvalume is specially designed to maximize longevity and corrosion resistance. It's typically used in roofing and siding in homes, apartments and commercial buildings.

It's also 100% recyclable, unlike traditional asphalt shingles that are often disposed of in landfills.

"At U. S. Steel, we understand and share the commitment of our customers and their customers who demand long-performing, environmentally friendly building materials that are high quality and cost-effective. Licensed Galvalume continues to prove itself in the market as the premier choice for roofing and architectural panels, and other construction applications,” said Ken Jaycox, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at U. S. Steel.

The extended warranties will apply to all coated steel coils shipped this year. Heavier coating weights get longer warranties and pre-painted products receive an extra 10 years of coverage.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

