U.S. Steel named a best place to work for disability inclusion

U.S. Steel was named one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the biggest industrial companies operating in Northwest Indiana with steel mills in Gary and Portage, got a perfect 100% score from the Disability Equality Index, a leading benchmarking tool for disability inclusion and equality.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the global Disability:IN network that advanced the inclusion of people with disabilities and the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization. It's the second time U.S. Steel earned the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” designation bestowed upon companies that score 80 or higher on the index.

“Inherent in our Best for All strategy is our commitment to a workplace that works for all,” U. S. Steel Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Barry Melnkovic said.

U.S. Steel was recognized for inclusive policies and programs, including parental leave, bereavement and disability leave, both short- and long-term. It also has a SteelABILITY employee resource group to raise awareness about disability issues.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion," said Maria Town, President and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities. "However, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office."