U.S. Steel named a 'most loved workplace'

U.S. Steel, one of the Region's largest employers, was named one of Newsweek’s "Most Loved Workplaces for 2021."

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which operates Gary Works, the Midwest Plant in Portage and the idled East Chicago Tin, ranked 43rd nationally in a survey of employee happiness and satisfaction.

“At U. S. Steel, fostering a high-performance, caring culture is key to our success. Our industry-leading safety performance, diverse and collaborative workplaces, and inclusive benefit offerings are examples of how we create an environment where employees can thrive,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “Our employees are why we are so confident we can transform our 120-year-old company into a sustainable model for the steel industry of the future.”

Newsweek put together the list in conjunction with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and research firm. They surveyed more than 800,000 employees at companies ranging in size from 50 workers to more than 10,000.

“In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees — but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek.