U.S. Steel named to Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame

U.S. Steel has been inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame by the Indiana Manufacturers Association.
“We are honored to be inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame. We are proud to call Northwest Indiana home to our Gary Works facilities. We owe the honor to the thousands of men and women of U. S. Steel who work daily to uphold our core values of safety and environmental stewardship," Gary Works General Manager Dan Killeen said. "These men and women work diligently and proudly to ensure our products are made with the utmost in safety, quality, delivery and cost."
The Indianapolis-based trade group, which advocates for manufacturers statewide, honored the Pittsburgh-based Fortune 250 company — one of the Calumet Region's biggest employers — for positive achievements, contributions to the industry and "an ongoing commitment to its 4,000 employees in the region and community."
“The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Awards in 2016 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers,” President and CEO Brian Burton said. “We congratulate United States Steel Corp. for their outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana a manufacturing powerhouse.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Indiana Manufacturers Association represents more than 1,100 companies statewide in a state where the manufacturing industry employs 545,000 people, more than any other sector.
“The goal of the IMA Manufacturers Hall of Fame and Manufacturing Excellence Awards is to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana manufacturing companies, and to honor their contributions in furthering manufacturing in Indiana," Burton said. "As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, manufacturing employs nearly 20% of the Indiana workforce. Additionally, Indiana manufacturing continues to be one of the highest paying industry sectors in the state, and accounts for 27.7% of Indiana’s total GDP.”
Another local Indiana Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductee was fan-maker New York Blower Co., which has operated a blower factory in LaPorte since 1979 and a state-of-the-art laboratory there since 2015.