U.S. Steel was named to the list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second straight year by a private company that consults and rates businesses on ethics.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, one of the industrial pillars of the Calumet Region for more than a century, was the only steelmaker and one of only two companies in the metals, minerals and mining sector that Arizona-based Ethisphere honored its annual list of companies that it says define and advance ethical business practices. A total of 135 businesses from 46 industries in 19 countries around the globe made the list.

“We are honored to be included as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for a second consecutive year,” said Duane Holloway, U. S. Steel senior vice president, general counsel and chief ethics and compliance officer. “A strong commitment to ethics is one of our guiding principles at U.S. Steel. It is written into our historic legacy as the first company to adopt a code of conduct. More than a century later, that commitment still touches every part of our business, including how we interact with one another, our business partners, and the communities where we operate.”

Ethisphere evaluates company culture, governance, environmental impact, social practices, ethics, compliance activities and diversity. It screens them with more than 200 questions.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based for-profit company aims to help set "the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success."

“Congratulations to U. S. Steel and all of the organizations, both multi-year and first-time honorees, who have earned the distinction of being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne said. “U. S. Steel joins organizations from around the globe whose commitment to ethics and integrity are more than ideas, they are the foundation for building a business dedicated to long-term success.”

Other honorees with a presence in Northwest Indiana include BMO, Fifth-Third Bank, Kohl's, Republic Services, Allstate, Thrivent and Pepsi Co., which operates a bottling plant in Munster.