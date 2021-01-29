U.S. Steel names interim head of tubular solutions

U.S. Steel has named Scott M. Dorn interim head of tubular solutions, overseeing the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's pipeline and drilling business.

President and CEO David B. Burritt appointed Dorn to replace Douglas R. Matthews, the senior vice president of tubular solutions who will retire in January. Dorn will assume responsibility for all aspects of the tubular business that serves the energy industry across North America, chiefly oil and gas producers and distributors.

“Scott’s vast experience and deep understanding of the business position him well to lead U. S. Steel’s Tubular organization," Burritt said. "We expect this to be a seamless transition and are enthused about continuing to serve our customers with the superior solutions that allow our customers to excel in even the most challenging situations.”

Dorn has worked for U.S. Steel since 1988. He has worked in engineering, plant operations, financial analysis and accounting, corporate finance, strategic planning, and business development, holding a series of positions of increased responsibility over the past few decades.