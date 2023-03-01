U.S. Steel named a new board member this week from an automotive supplier that's also a major employer in Northwest Indiana.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's industrial pillars, selected Alicia J. Davis to serve on its board of directors.

Davis serves as chief strategy officer of Southfield, Michigan-based Lear Corp., a tier one auto supplier that makes seats, electronic systems and electric distribution systems for passenger vehicles. It operates a seat factory in Hammond where it employs more than 900 workers and supplies Ford's nearby Chicago Assembly Plant.

Davis leads Lear's corporate strategy group, helping shape the company's global strategy and deciding on investments, acquisitions and divestitures.

She's worked her way up the corporate ladder at Lear over the last few years, holding positions including senior vice president for strategy and corporate development, senior vice president for corporate development and investor relations and vice president of investor relations.

She's also a tenured professor at the University of Michigan Law School, where she served as associate dean for strategic initiatives.

A graduate of Florida A&M University, Yale Law School and Harvard Business School, she's also served as an associate and later of counsel at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, vice president at Raymond James & Associates and an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

U.S. Steel dates back to 1901, founded in Gary as a company town around its flagship Gary Works steel mill, and was the world's first billion-dollar corporation. It remains one of the largest steelmakers in the United States, capable of making 22.4 million tons of steel a year.