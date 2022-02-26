U.S. Steel names new board member

U.S. Steel recently named a new member of its board of directors.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest industrial companies and the founder of the city of Gary as a mill town more than a century ago, elected Terry Dunlap to its board of directors. Dunlap brings a wealth of experience in the steel industry to the role.

He is a principal of Sweetwater LLC, a Pittsburgh-based consulting firm that focuses on the manufacturing and technology sectors. He previously spent 31 years with the S&P 600 specialty metals manufacturer Allegheny Technologies, serving as executive vice president of flat-rolled products for the Pennsylvania-based company from 2011 until he retired from the leadership role at the end of 2014.

Dunlap also served as president of ATI Allegheny Ludlum from 2002 to 2014 and Group President of ATI Flat-Rolled Products from 2008 to 2011.

Most recently, he served as interim chief executive officer and president of TimkenSteel Corp., an Ohio-based manufacturer of high-performance alloy steel bar and tubing, from 2019 to 2021.

Dunlap, who graduated with a degree in marketing from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, currently serves on the board of directors at Matthews International and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. He previously served on the board of directors of TimkenSteel Corporation and as past president of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Foundation Board, where he's still a board member.

