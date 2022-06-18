U.S. Steel names new chief financial officer

U.S. Steel has named a new chief financial officer.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial companies, named Jessica Graziano CFO and senior vice president. She reports directly to President and CEO David Burritt

“I am pleased to welcome Jessica to U. S. Steel’s executive management team," Burritt said. “Her extensive experience in leading financial operations and proven track record of strong results will be invaluable to the company. As we continue to execute our Best for All strategy, Jessica’s strong leadership will be a great asset to U. S. Steel.”

Graziano previously worked with United Rentals, which is the world's largest equipment rental provider. She ended up serving as executive vice president and CFO there.

She is a graduate of Villanova University and a certified public accountant who earned a master of business administration degree in finance from Fairfield University.

She previously worked in a number of senior leadership roles, including as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller at Revlon. She's also worked in internal audit, financial reporting, and financial planning and analysis.

In her new role, she will oversee all of U.S. Steel's finances. She will manage the steelmaker's financial planning, financial analysis, corporate accounting, tax, treasury, pension investments and investor relations.

“This is an exciting time to join U. S. Steel,” Graziano said. “I am very honored to join an iconic company, and I look forward to working with the team as it continues to transform its business model and expand its competitive advantages to create long-term value for stockholders.”

U.S. Steel is one of the Region's largest employers, which founded the city of Gary as a company town. It makes about 22.4 million tons of steel a year and maintains Northwest Indiana operations like Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage.

