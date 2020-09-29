U.S. Steel names new executive to oversee flat-rolled commercial activities

U.S. Steel has named Sysco Corp.'s Kenneth Jaycox as its new senior vice president and chief commercial officer.

He replaces Douglas Matthews, who will retire in January. Jaycox will oversee U. S. Steel’s North American flat-rolled commercial activities "with a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, new business and market share growth."

“We are building a more customer focused company with our ‘best of both’ strategy, and now it’s time to take it to the next level with Ken at the lead,” U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said. “With his deep commercial, operating and transformation experience, he brings new insights to accelerate our capabilities."

At Sysco, Jaycox held several executive roles overseeing the $50 billion business. He mostly recently served as vice president, transformation.

The graduate of St. Louis University previously served with the Coca-Cola Co., the Dr. Pepper/7Up Co. and the Pepsi Bottling Co. Notably, he worked as chief operating officer at International Traders/First American Carriers and as vice president, category development and distribution at Compass Group North America.