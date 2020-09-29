 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Steel names new executive to oversee flat-rolled commercial activities
urgent

U.S. Steel names new executive to oversee flat-rolled commercial activities

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Steel names new executive to oversee flat-rolled commercial activities

U.S. Steel's corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel has named Sysco Corp.'s Kenneth Jaycox as its new senior vice president and chief commercial officer.

He replaces Douglas Matthews, who will retire in January. Jaycox will oversee U. S. Steel’s North American flat-rolled commercial activities "with a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, new business and market share growth."

“We are building a more customer focused company with our ‘best of both’ strategy, and now it’s time to take it to the next level with Ken at the lead,” U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said. “With his deep commercial, operating and transformation experience, he brings new insights to accelerate our capabilities."

At Sysco, Jaycox held several executive roles overseeing the $50 billion business. He mostly recently served as vice president, transformation. 

The graduate of St. Louis University previously served with the Coca-Cola Co., the Dr. Pepper/7Up Co. and the Pepsi Bottling Co. Notably, he worked as chief operating officer at International Traders/First American Carriers and as vice president, category development and distribution at Compass Group North America.

"Ken has a unique skill set with a diverse non-metal background, where customer-centric, focused differentiation was critical," Burritt said. "He will help us realize our ambition as the innovative, material solutions leader for our customers.”

U.S. Steel is a Pittsburgh-based Fortune 250 steel company that can make up to 22 million tons of steel per year at mills, including Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage.

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

1 of 11
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts