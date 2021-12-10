U. S. Steel, Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier to build new, more sustainable railcar

U. S. Steel, Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier plan to collaborate to build a new, more sustainable, high-strength steel railcar.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's biggest industrial employers, designed the steel gondola rail car that moves metal scraps, coils, wood chips, steel slabs, iron ore and other bulk materials. The new design lowers the unloaded weight by up to 15,000 pounds, reducing its carbon emissions and extending its useful life by as much as 50 years.
Norfolk Southern, the railroad giant that has operations in Hammond, Portage and Knox, will acquire 800 of the new railcars that Greenbrier engineered.
“This remarkable collaboration with our partners at Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier is helping realize the full potential of U. S. Steel’s continued product innovations as sustainable solutions for the steel and transportation industries,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “We’ve often said that together we can do anything. This joint initiative proves that point with an innovative railcar that is stronger, lighter and more capable, with the planet being the ultimate beneficiary.”
The three companies teamed up with an eye toward replacing North America's aging gondola fleet with a more modern and sustainable version. The idea was to move freight with a stronger, lighter and more energy-efficient railcar.
“The use of lightweight, high-strength steel is a real revolution for railcars. Not only will each gondola carry more material, they will do so by using less energy, making our operations, and our customer’s operations, even more environmentally friendly,” said James Squires, chairman and CEO of Norfolk Southern. “The advancements made by Norfolk Southern, U. S. Steel, and Greenbrier on these gondolas can be applied to other car types, ensuring that this sustainable innovation continues well into the future. Further, once these new gondolas are in service, we plan to recycle the previous models.”
The gondola uses steel that is twice as strong as traditional steel, which shortens the fabrication process, strengthens the rail car body and improves energy-efficiency since less material is used. The lower weight decreases the amount of fuel and maintenance needed, with the average railroad already moving a ton of freight 470 miles on a single gallon of fuel.
The stronger cars also can haul more freight.
“The work done by U. S. Steel, Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier promises significant benefits to all three companies and the freight transportation industry as a whole. The three partners on this next-generation transportation equipment have deep roots in industrial America. Together, we are leading the way to a net-zero carbon economy. I look forward to our continued partnership,” said William A. Furman, Greenbrier Chairman and CEO.