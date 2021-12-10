U. S. Steel, Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier to build new, more sustainable railcar

“The use of lightweight, high-strength steel is a real revolution for railcars. Not only will each gondola carry more material, they will do so by using less energy, making our operations, and our customer’s operations, even more environmentally friendly,” said James Squires, chairman and CEO of Norfolk Southern. “The advancements made by Norfolk Southern, U. S. Steel, and Greenbrier on these gondolas can be applied to other car types, ensuring that this sustainable innovation continues well into the future. Further, once these new gondolas are in service, we plan to recycle the previous models.”

The gondola uses steel that is twice as strong as traditional steel, which shortens the fabrication process, strengthens the rail car body and improves energy-efficiency since less material is used. The lower weight decreases the amount of fuel and maintenance needed, with the average railroad already moving a ton of freight 470 miles on a single gallon of fuel.

The stronger cars also can haul more freight.