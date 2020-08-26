U.S. Steel now selling ... shirts and baseball caps?

As the name implies, U.S. Steel mostly sells metal by the ton, hulking coils of steel that are used to build cars, trucks, refrigerators, washing machines, buildings and bridges all across North America.
But now the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, once the largest steel company in the entire world and one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers with mills in Gary, Portage and East Chicago, is branching out to sell ... clothes?
U.S. Steel is now selling its apparel and other merchandise to the public. It opened up its company store long restricted to employees so anyone can now buy a U.S. Steel T-shirt, polo shirt or hat with its logo.
Various products in U.S. Steel's online store include sweatshirts, jackets, button-downs, baseball caps, mugs, water bottles and tote bags. It includes a few "Made in the USA" items and brand-name apparel adorned with the U.S. Steel logo, including from Nike, Eddie Bauer, The North Face and Under Armour.
The company invites the public to "show your pride in manufacturing is as strong as steel by sporting merchandise from one of the world’s largest steel companies."
So why open the company store up to the public?
"We felt it was important to open our company store ‘doors’ to more than just our current employees," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan M. Cox said. "Many retirees and family members shop our online store to show their pride."
For more information, visit ussteel.com. The shop can be found at the bottom of the webpage.
