U.S. Steel offering grants to nonprofits serving Gary

U.S. Steel is offering grants via the Legacy Foundation to nonprofits serving the city of Gary.

Nonprofits can apply for up to $100,000 for programs, activities or projects serving Gary residents through the donor-advised funds of U.S. Steel and the John and James L. Knight Foundation.

“We are thankful to the Knight Foundation and U. S. Steel for investing in the Gary community. These grants will provide the opportunity to invest in nonprofits and people that are working to empower and enhance their community” Legacy Foundation Vice President Kelly Anoe said.

The U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund was established at the Legacy Foundation this year to help fund community development in Gary, which U.S. Steel founded as a company town more than a century ago.

“U. S. Steel is pleased to partner with the city of Gary and participating organizations to positively impact and improve the quality of life in the communities that U. S. Steel calls home. Being good neighbors is important to U.S. Steel and our nearly 4,000 employees at our flagship facility, Gary Works,” said Gary Works Vice President Daniel Killeen.

The Legacy Foundation will accept applications through July 13. The grant program is open to nonprofits, government agencies like schools and  hospitals. The projects should be focused on the city of Gary specifically.

The Legacy Foundation has distributed more than $50 million in grants to Lake County nonprofits and people since it was founded in 1992. It manages $90 million in assets.

For more information or to apply, visit legacyfdn.org/nonprofits/apply-for-a-grant/.

