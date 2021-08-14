U.S. Steel offering record profit-sharing bonuses of more than $9,400

What's good for U.S. Steel is good for its employees, at least as far as its financial performance last quarter goes.
Steelworkers at U.S. Steel facilities, including Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, will earn an hourly profit-sharing rate of $19.59 for the company's second-quarter performance.
"This is a record," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "U.S. Steel believes in pay for performance, and with near-record year-over-year returns, our stockholders, employees and other stakeholders should benefit."
United Steelworkers Union District 7 President Mike Millsap said many workers would receive more than $9,000 in profit-sharing after the steelmaker's second-quarter earnings. Full-time workers who put in at least 480 hours, or 12 40-hour workweeks, during the second quarter that stretched from April to June, stand to make $9,403.20 before taxes.
The profit-sharing bonuses are payable on or before Aug. 15.
U.S. Steel earned a $1 billion profit in the second quarter. U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said the 120-year-old company — the world's first billion-dollar company that was referenced as the gold standard of success in the movie "Godfather II" — delivered its best-ever financial performance amid surging prices that followed the latest round of industry consolidation and U.S. Steel's diversification into mini-mills.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker acquired Big River Steel in Arkansas, adding three electric arc furnaces to its portfolio.
Christine S. Breves, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said the U.S. Steel's $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was 133% higher than in the first quarter and marked the highest quarterly EBITDA margin in the company's long-running history.
Companies like U.S. Steel have turned more and more to profit-sharing in recent years so they can share in the proceeds with workers when times are good but not be saddled with higher fixed labor costs that come with raises during leaner, tougher periods.