U.S. Steel offering record profit-sharing bonuses of more than $9,400

What's good for U.S. Steel is good for its employees, at least as far as its financial performance last quarter goes.

Steelworkers at U.S. Steel facilities, including Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, will earn an hourly profit-sharing rate of $19.59 for the company's second-quarter performance.

"This is a record," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "U.S. Steel believes in pay for performance, and with near-record year-over-year returns, our stockholders, employees and other stakeholders should benefit."

United Steelworkers Union District 7 President Mike Millsap said many workers would receive more than $9,000 in profit-sharing after the steelmaker's second-quarter earnings. Full-time workers who put in at least 480 hours, or 12 40-hour workweeks, during the second quarter that stretched from April to June, stand to make $9,403.20 before taxes.

The profit-sharing bonuses are payable on or before Aug. 15.