U.S. Steel, Old National and BMO Harris named among world's most ethical companies

U.S. Steel, Old National Bank and BMO Harris Bank, all of which have large footprints in the Region, were named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Ethisphere, which aims to define and promote ethical business practices, recognized 136 companies across the globe from 22 countries and 45 industry sectors. It made the determinations based on culture, ethics, compliance, governance, leadership, reputation and environmental and social practices.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said its honorees outperform a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points.

Honorees included BMO Harris, which has branches in Munster, Valparaiso, Gary, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Schererville, Merrillville, Crown Point, Portage and Hammond.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community."

U.S. Steel was the only integrated steel producer to be honored and one of just three metals companies.

“We are being honored for practices that speak to the strength of U. S. Steel today, and what will make us an even stronger company in the future,” said Duane Holloway, a U. S. Steel senior vice president and its general counsel.

Evansville-based Old National, which is entering the Northwest Indiana market after buying First Midwest Bank, was honored for the 11th time.

“We are extremely proud to be honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th consecutive year,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “Maintaining high ethical standards are at the core of Old National’s culture, and this recognition reflects our team members’ longstanding commitment to integrity, transparency and to simply doing the right thing for our clients and communities every day.”

