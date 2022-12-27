U.S. steel output falls by more 10% last month

Steel production was down 2.6% globally and by double digits in the United States in November.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association reported steelmakers worldwide made 139.1 million tons of steel last month. Steel production dipped across most of the world and is down for the year as 2022 gets close to wrapping up.

The United States produced 6.4 million tons in November, an 10.5% year-over-year decrease. Steel production fell 5.5% to 74.4 million tons in the United States during the first 11 months of the year.

In November, China again led the world in steel production, making 74.5 million tons — more than half the steel made in the world. India ranked second with 10.4 million tons and Japan third with 7.2 million tons last month.

Thus far in 2022, China made 935.1 million tons of steel, India 114.2 million tons and Japan 82.3 million tons. The United States ranked fourth both in November and for the year.

Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Iran rounded out the top 10, according to the World Steel Association.

North America produced 8.9 million tons of steel in November, a 6.3% year-over-year decrease, according to the World Steel Association. North American output is down 4.8% to 102.8 million tons in the first 11 months of this year.

In November, steel production fell by 11.4% to 1.3 million tons in Africa, by 17.9% to 10.5 million tons in the European Union, by 25.1% to 3.2 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 24.6% to 6.5 million tons in Ukraine and down by 14.3% to 3.4 million tons in South Africa. Steel output rose 2.7% to 101.4 million tons in Asia and Oceania and 11.6% to 4 million tons in the Middle East.

So far this year, the 64 steel-producing companies that report to the World Steel Association have made 1,691.4 million tons of steel, a 3.7% decline year-over-year.